Tennessee's COVID-19 new case count fell last week after rising for much of October

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s COVID-19 new infection case counts fell in early November, after rising for much of October.

New infections dropped nine percent statewide during the seven-day period that ended Saturday. State health officials say 6600 new infections were reported last week.

Infectious disease experts had expressed concern in recent weeks that the latest coronavirus variants could cause a new surge in cases as colder weather forced Tennesseans inside and closer together. So far that hasn’t happened.

The current rate of infection is four times less than what the state was reporting as recently as August.

Virus related fatalities and hospitalizations were also down this past week across Tennessee.