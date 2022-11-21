© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tennessee Supreme Court: Juvenile life sentencing unconstitutional

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published November 21, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST
221121 tn supreme court justices.jpg
tncourts.gov
/
Pictured in the courtroom at the Supreme Court Building in Nashville are, seated: Justice Sharon G. Lee, Chief Justice Roger A. Page, and Justice Jeffery S. Bivins; standing: Justice Holly Kirby and Justice Sarah K. Campbell.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Supreme Court has ruled that a state law mandating life sentences for juvenile homicide offenders is unconstitutional.

In its decision Friday, the court held that the law is “cruel and unusual punishment” and violates the Eighth Amendment.

The justices declared Tennessee a “clear outlier” as the only U.S. state to require that juvenile homicide offenders serve more than 50 years before they can be considered for parole. In most other states, they are eligible for release in less than 35.

Justices Jeffrey Bivins and Roger Page dissented, arguing that state courts should not make “broad moral and social policy judgments” and sentencing decisions should be left to the legislative branch.

News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne