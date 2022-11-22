© 2022 WMOT
News

Tenn. lawmaker seeks to make anti-mandate laws permanent

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published November 22, 2022 at 11:27 AM CST
Tenn. Senator Jack Johnson (R) Franklin, TN

(Mike Osborne) — A state senator earlier this month filed legislation that seeks to make temporary laws curbing the use of COVID-19 mandates permanent.

Some of the laws passed by Republican lawmakers at the height of the pandemic contained so-called "sunset," or expiration dates.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson wants to make coronavirus related lawsuit liability limits permanent. The Williamson County Senator also wants to permanently ban the use of COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The virus continues to exact a heavy toll in Tennessee.

Coronavirus deaths are currently well below peaks seen at the height of the pandemic. Still, a total of 220 Tennesseans died of virus related complications over the past month alone. Well over 28,000 have died since the health crisis began.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
