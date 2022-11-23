© 2022 WMOT
Ex-Tennessee lawmaker pleads guilty to campaign cash scheme

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published November 23, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST
Former Tenn. State Sen. Brian Kelsey is a Germantown Republican.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state senator accused of violating federal campaign finance laws has pleaded guilty to two charges after initially calling the case against him a political witch hunt.

Former Republican state Sen. Brian Kelsey previously pleaded not guilty, but changed his plea Tuesday in front of a federal judge in the case related to his failed 2016 congressional campaign.

The move came after his co-defendant, Nashville social club owner Joshua Smith, pleaded guilty last month to one count under a deal that requires him to “cooperate fully and truthfully” with federal authorities.

In October 2021, a federal grand jury in Nashville indicted Kelsey and Smith, who owns The Standard club, on several counts each.

