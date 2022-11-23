© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Researchers: AI in connected cars eased Nashville rush hour congestion

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published November 23, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST
221123 24inmotion images.jpg
i24motion.org
/
The Vanderbilt research took advantage of the new I-24 Mobility Technology Interstate Observation Network, or MOTION. MOTION is a four-mile section of I-24 in Nashville that's lined with over 294 ultra-high-definition cameras.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt researchers say they have successfully used artificial intelligence in a group of wirelessly connected cars to help ease rush hour traffic on Interstate 24.

In the experiment, 100 test cars sent traffic information back and forth. Their adaptive cruise control was modified to react to the overall flow of traffic using artificial intelligence.

The aim was to reduce phantom traffic jams. That's the start-and-stop congestion on crowded roads that has no obvious cause.

Researchers are still crunching the numbers but say the experiment was a success.

In addition to easing driver frustration, less stop-and-go driving means fuel savings and less pollution.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne