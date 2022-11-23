Titans offensive coordinator working in spite of DUI charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Todd Downing will keep working as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator until the Titans hear from either the NFL or something happens with Downing's charges for speeding and driving under the influence.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel says things could change. Vrabel says this is the status quo as they prepare to host Cincinnati on Sunday.

The Titans returned to work Tuesday after a long weekend off after their win at Green Bay.

Downing was released on a $2,500 bond Friday morning. His arrest came hours after the Titans turned in their best offensive performance this season in winning for the seventh time in eight games.