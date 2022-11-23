© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Titans offensive coordinator working in spite of DUI charges

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published November 23, 2022 at 6:41 AM CST
210219_titans_logo.jpg
tennesseetitans.com
/

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Todd Downing will keep working as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator until the Titans hear from either the NFL or something happens with Downing's charges for speeding and driving under the influence.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel says things could change. Vrabel says this is the status quo as they prepare to host Cincinnati on Sunday.

The Titans returned to work Tuesday after a long weekend off after their win at Green Bay.

Downing was released on a $2,500 bond Friday morning. His arrest came hours after the Titans turned in their best offensive performance this season in winning for the seventh time in eight games.

News
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne