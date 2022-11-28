© 2022 WMOT
News

TBI: Tennessee domestic violence crimes continue to fall

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published November 28, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST
(Mike Osborne) — Domestic violence crimes declined this past year in Tennessee, but the state continues to have one of the worst domestic violence rates in the nation.

Earlier this month, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation published its annual domestic violence report for 2021.

The number of domestic violence incidents statewide has fallen in each of the past five years. There were more than 67,000 such crimes reported in Tennessee in 2021, a 13 percent decline since 2017.

A total of 83 domestic murders committed across the state in 2021, a drop of 15 percent year-over-year.

However, Tennessee currently ranks 14th in the nation for domestic violence against women and 18th for such incidents against men.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne