Police: Middle Tennessee women found dead in Michigan

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published November 29, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say two Tennessee women found dead after a car crash and police shooting in suburban Detroit include a Murfreesboro resident who was reported missing days earlier.

Michigan State Police said in a series of tweets Monday evening that detectives working with the Wayne County Medical Examiner identified the driver as 36-year-old Dominique Hardwick of Lebanon, Tennessee. A second woman found in the trunk of the car was 31-year-old Eleni Kassa of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Police say Kassa was reported missing to the Murfreesboro Police Department on Nov. 18 after not picking up her daughter from school the previous day.

Police say autopsy results for Hardwick are consistent with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The circumstances surrounding Kassa’s death haven't been determined.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne
