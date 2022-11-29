© 2022 WMOT
News

Tennessee upgrades online access to student academic achievement data

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published November 29, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST
(Mike Osborne) — The Tennessee Department of Education on Monday released an upgrade to its online academic test scores portal.

In a press statement, education officials say the new website will allow parents to view four years' worth of student achievements scores, including the 2021-2022 TCAP results released in June.

In addition, parents can browse school level data on enrollment, funding, staffing, graduation rates, absenteeism and English proficiency levels.

Parents can also see test scores for their individual child. That data is available behind a password protected sign-in that can be accessed using the link above.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
