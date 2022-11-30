© 2022 WMOT
Tenn. Consumer Affairs: Hearing aid buyers beware

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published November 30, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST
(Mike Osborne) — If you suffer from a hearing loss, you’re likely aware that hearing aids can now be purchased over the counter without a doctor’s prescription.

Many consumer advocates view the change as a plus for the hearing impaired, but the Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs is worried the change may open state residents up to fraud.

In an advisory issued Tuesday, the state urged consumers to ask hearing aid sellers pointed questions about refunds rules and the availability of money-back guarantees.

They also suggest checking product reviews, do some price comparisons and seek out expert advice ahead of any purchase.

Anyone who feels they've been defrauded during the purchase of a hearing aid should file a complaint with the Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne