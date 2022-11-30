Tenn. Senators Blackburn and Haggerty vote no on gay marriage bill

(Mike Osborne) — The Tennessee delegation to U.S. Senate opposed the passage Tuesday of landmark legislation that would write same sex marriage into federal law.

The Respect of Marriage Act passed the U.S. Senate with bipartisan support. Eleven Republicans joined Senate Democrats in approving the measure.

However, Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Haggerty were not among them.

Supporters believe writing gay marriage protections into federal law will prevent a conservative U.S. Supreme Court from revoking that right as it did in June with abortion.

Conservative critics say the legislation fails to protect the religious freedom of Christians who oppose gay marriage.

The Senate bill goes next to the U.S. House where a Democratic majority is expected to give it quick approval.