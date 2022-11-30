© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Tenn. Senators Blackburn and Haggerty vote no on gay marriage bill

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published November 30, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST
210105_haggerty_blackburn_head_shots.jpg
Senate.gov
/
Tenn. Senators Bill Haggerty and Marsha Blackburn.

(Mike Osborne) — The Tennessee delegation to U.S. Senate opposed the passage Tuesday of landmark legislation that would write same sex marriage into federal law.

The Respect of Marriage Act passed the U.S. Senate with bipartisan support. Eleven Republicans joined Senate Democrats in approving the measure.

However, Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Haggerty were not among them.

Supporters believe writing gay marriage protections into federal law will prevent a conservative U.S. Supreme Court from revoking that right as it did in June with abortion.

Conservative critics say the legislation fails to protect the religious freedom of Christians who oppose gay marriage.

The Senate bill goes next to the U.S. House where a Democratic majority is expected to give it quick approval.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
See stories by Mike Osborne