South Nashville Buddhist Temple robbed, Monk assaulted

Police on Thursday asked for the public's help identifying five individuals who reportedly stole from a Buddhist Temple in South Nashville and assaulted the monk who lives there.

The Wat Lao Xaoput Temple is located in Antioch on Old Hickory Blvd.

Police quote the monk saying that there was a knock at the Temple’s door early Sunday morning. When he opened the door five people rushed in, knocking him to the floor.

The five reportedly included one man and four women. One of the women appeared to be carrying a child.

Three of the intruders held the monk down while two of the women searched the temple. The group made off with cash driving a silver Toyota van.

There’s excellent surveillance video of the incident. Police are asking that anyone with information about the assault and robbery contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.