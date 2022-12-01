© 2022 WMOT
News

Tennessee COIVD-19 hospitalizations headed higher once again, whele deaths and new infections fall

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published December 1, 2022 at 8:02 AM CST
(Mike Osborne) — COVID-19 related Tennessee deaths and new infection counts fell again this past week, but hospitalizations began to rise once again.

New case counts have fallen three weeks in a row, statewide. New infections dropped eleven percent during the week that ended Saturday. Metro Nashville saw a six percent decline.

Deaths were also down sharply. There were just 12 virus related fatalities statewide last week.

On a less positive noted, COVID-19 hospitalizations have begun to rise again. The number of patients under hospital care fell to 327 cases eleven days ago, but have since risen to 460 Tennessee patients. That represents a 40 percent increase.

News
Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
