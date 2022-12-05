© 2022 WMOT
Tennessee's drought could end this week with rain expected daily through Friday

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published December 5, 2022 at 7:27 AM CST
(Mike Osborne) — The National Weather Service warned Monday that Middle Tennessee could see some localized flooding this week.

Forecasters said a stalled weather front will push several waves of rain through the mid-state beginning Monday morning and continuing through at least Friday.

The Weather Service notes that all of Middle Tennessee remains in the grip of moderate to extreme drought, so the rain is welcome. However, heavy downpours could produce more precipitation than the parched ground can quickly soak up.

The greatest threat is said to be for those counties south of Interstate 40.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
