Judd family files notice to dismiss lawsuit over death records

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The family of country singer Naomi Judd has filed a notice seeking to voluntarily dismiss a lawsuit to seal the police investigation into her death.

The family previously said that release of the records would cause them trauma and irreparable harm.

The notice filed Monday says the family is now willing to dismiss the lawsuit because the journalists who requested the police records are not seeking photographs of the deceased or body cam footage taken inside the home.

The notice also says a state lawmaker is introducing a bill that would make death investigation records private where the death is not the result of a crime.

The voluntary dismissal is subject to approval by a judge.