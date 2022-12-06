© 2022 WMOT
News

Tennessee hospital: Halt to trans procedures is temporary

WMOT | By Associated Press,
Mike Osborne
Published December 6, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Memphis hospital says it has paused, not stopped, its gender-affirming services in response to possible legal action by civil rights advocates who argue the hospital’s move is illegal and discriminatory.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee last week accused Memphis-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare of halting all gender-affirming surgeries due to a newly adopted policy.

The hospital said in a statement it has not changed its practices “regarding the treatment of transgender and/or non-binary patients.”

A spokesperson for the ACLU-TN hasn't responded to an email requesting comment Monday.

MLH's website says the hospital serves more than 128,000 adult Medicaid patients each year.

Associated Press
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
