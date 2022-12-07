Can't make rent? Check out this assistance program before it expires

(Mike Osborne) — Nashville home evictions rose sharply in the first ten months of 2022.

Fair housing advocates have noted inflation is partly to blame. Mortgage and rental costs are rising quickly. In addition, eviction moratoriums put in place during the pandemic have begun to expire.

WSMV quotes the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office saying some 2,200 evictions were carried out citywide through the end of October. Compare that to last year when just 870 evictions were recorded during the same period. That represents a 60 percent increase.

If you or someone you know is having trouble making rent or mortgage payments, remember that the Tennessee Housing Development Agency can offer financial aid.

You’ll need to act quickly, however. That aid expires Jan. 6.