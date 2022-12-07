Mayor hopes to tackle Nashville teen crime with partnership involving 60 Metro organizations

(Mike Osborne) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper on Tuesday planned to convene a meeting of some 60 Metro organizations hoping to blunt the city’s teen crime problem.

Cooper labeled the partnership the Out-of-School Time Collaborative. The mayor said Monday the goal is to offer more options for “how Nashville students spend time after the school day ends.”

The initiative recently opened an online portal that helps parents connect with after school programs.

The overall crime rate in Nashville has fallen in recent years, but the number of teen-involved crimes continues to rise.

In just the past five days alone, three Metro teens have been arrested on carjacking charges and a 17-year-old was arrested in connection with the murder of another teen.