A long feared sixth COVID-19 surge may now be underway in Tennessee

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee's COVID-19 metrics turned sharply higher last week, signaling a possible new surge in cases.

The latest epidemic data released Wednesday by state health officials shows the number of reported new infections nearly double during the week that ended last Saturday.

Two weeks ago, Tennessee recorded roughly 5200 new covid cases. This past week new infections jumped to just over 10,000 cases.

Virus related fatalities were also up last week, showing an eight-fold increase over seven days. COVID-19 related hospitalizations began rising again the middle of November.

It should be noted that these numbers are likely dramatic undercounts. Many Tennesseans now use unreported home tests, or have stopped testing altogether, when they experience possible symptoms of COVID-19.

