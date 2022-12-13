State lawmakers to consider exceptions to stringent Tennessee abortion law

(Mike Osborne) — A state lawmaker last week introduced a bill that would add exemptions to Tennessee's stringent new abortion law.

Chattanooga area Democratic Rep. Yusuf Hakeem filed the bill last week in the Tennessee House.

Tennessee's Republican dominated legislature passed a so-called abortion "trigger law" in 2019. The law took effect this year after the U.S. Supreme Court removed federal abortion protections in June.

State law currently includes no abortion exceptions. Any Tennessee doctor who performs an abortion would need to prove in criminal court that the procedure was necessary, or face prison time and stiff fines.

The bill introduced last week by Rep. Hakeem would add exemptions for the “physical and mental health” of the mother. It would also provide exceptions for rape and incest.

Bills offered by Democrats are rarely approved by the GOP supermajority in the Tennessee General Assembly. However, in recent months some influential Republican state lawmakers have also expressed interest in amending the trigger law to include some abortion exceptions.

State lawmakers return to the State Capitol Jan. 10 to begin the 2023 legislative session.

