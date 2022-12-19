Records: Tennessee man plotted to kill federal agents following Capitol riot charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Newly unsealed court documents show that a Tennessee man arrested for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection also conspired with another person to kill dozens of federal agents involved in the investigation.

Earlier this year, 33-year-old Edward Kelley was arrested on charges of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol and assaulting an officer.

According to the FBI, Kelley later discussed plans with 26-year-old Austin Carter to kill law enforcement personnel.

Both men made their appearance in court on Friday in Knoxville. They are charged with conspiracy, retaliating against a federal official, interstate communication of a threat and solicitation to commit a crime of violence.