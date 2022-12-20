© 2022 WMOT
Possible Amtrak route through Nashville explored

WMOT | By Mike Osborne
Published December 20, 2022
(Mike Osborne) — The State of Tennessee has officially expressed interest in extending Amtrak rail service through Nashville.

State Rep. John Ray Clemmons says in a social media post that the Tennessee Department of Transportation recently submitted an Expression of Interest Letter to the Federal Rail Authority.

The possibility of returning Amtrack service to Nashville was listed among proposed projects to be paid for through last year’s massive infrastructure legislation championed by President Joe Biden.

Nashville would be connected to the Amtrak system through a rail line extending from Atlanta, through Chattanooga and on into Music City.

The city lost Amtrak service in 1979 as ridership declined.

Mike Osborne
Mike Osborne is the News Director for WMOT and can be heard on-air daily.
