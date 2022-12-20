TSA screeners find nearly one gun per day in carry-on luggage at BNA

(Mike Osborne) — A staggering number of travelers taking flights out of Nashville International Airport have tried to board while carrying a gun this year.

With eleven days remaining in 2022, federal screeners at BNA have confiscated an all-time record 353 firearms this year. That’s more than twice the number of guns taken from passengers just two years ago.

The Transportation Security Administration says it's seen a sharp rise in airport gun confiscations nationwide, but Nashville is among the worst offenders. Last year, BNA saw the fifth highest number of guns at security checkpoints in the country.

Federal authorities are pushing back against the trend with dramatically higher fines going forward. If you’re caught trying to board a flight while carrying a gun, you could now face fines of just under $15,000.

Passengers are allowed to travel with their guns. However, they must be stored unloaded and properly cased in checked luggage.