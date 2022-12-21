Gov. Lee blasts White House for 'irresponsible' ICE bussing plan

(Mike Osborne) — Tennessee’s Republican leadership is blasting President Joe Biden’s Administration over a reported plan to bus southern illegal border crossing detainees to Tennessee.

In a press statement released Tuesday, the governor was joined in decrying the plan by U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Haggerty.

Lee says he was notified by the White House Monday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would be sending border detainees from federal facilities in New Orleans to Tennessee.

Gov. Lee has called the ICE plan “irresponsible and a threat to the safety of Tennesseans.”

The White House hasn’t responded to media outlet requests for additional information. However, the move appears to be part of a planned emergency response to an expected spike in border crossings once a pandemic related detainment policy called “Title 42” is rescinded.

The U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday placed a hold on the termination of the Title 42 policy, leaving it unclear when or even if detainees will ultimately be sent to Tennessee.