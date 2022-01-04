Anna E. is the creator, producer, and host of the radio show SongTellers, which airs on 89.5 WMOT, where she spotlights a different songwriter’s catalog and career each week. She is also an on-air host on WMOT in the evenings, and is WMOT’s Underwriting/Traffic Coordinator.

A graduate of MTSU, Anna E. found her passion for radio in college, at MTSU’s student-run radio station, 88.3 WMTS. There, she created and hosted the weekly show Around The Waves, and gained experience as Business Manager. While in college, she worked at 92.3 Middle Tennessee’s Jazz Network, where she hosted the weekly show All That Jazz. She also worked for 89.5 WMOT in college, where she enjoyed being on-air, working as Music Director, board operating, and hosting live events.

When Anna E. isn’t listening to records or reading liner notes, she enjoys creating her own music: songwriting, singing, and playing 4 instruments (though she has only been able to play 2 of them at once). Outside of music, she loves acting, animals, and anything outdoors.

