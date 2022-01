Chloe Kimes hosts Saturday and Sunday evenings and has been on the air with 89.5 WMOT Roots Radio since 2019.

In addition to working with WMOT, Chloe herself is an Americana singer/songwriter, currently pursuing a full-time career as a touring artist. The Michigan native is also a Middle Tennessee State University Alumna of the Recording Industry Program and is now based in East Nashville when she is not on the road with her band.