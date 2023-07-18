Erika Nalow is the Production Manager for WMOT. She creates and voices all of the ads for the station, handles broadcast and multitrack engineering for live events, and mixes the audio for WMOT’s NPR Live Session videos. You can also catch her as an on-air host on Saturday mornings.

A Cleveland, Ohio native, Erika has always harbored a passion for music. She attended Bowling Green State University, majoring in music performance (guitar/saxophone), and found her way to Nashville via Middle Tennessee State University, where she earned a Master’s degree in Recording Arts and Technologies.

Prior to WMOT, Erika worked at the Grand Ole Opry and the Circle TV Network. She also worked on projects with Amanda Shires, Parker McCollum, Scott Mulvahill, Grace Pettis, The Mountain Goats, Michaela Anne, John Smith, and more. Outside of WMOT, Erika is a record producer and can be found playing shows with local Nashville artists.

Her other passions include reading, crafting, songwriting, and being outdoors.

