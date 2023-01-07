Gabby Anchondo is the station’s membership coordinator. She enjoys hearing from members about their WMOT memories and loves their passion for music.

Middle Tennessee has been home for Gabby for 23 years, and she is passionate about building community wherever she goes. She recently graduated from The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga with a Bachelors in Exercise Science. She is continuing her education at Middle Tennessee State University by getting her Masters in Leisure, Sports, and Tourism Management with a concentration in Sports Industry.

Outside of the radio station, Gabby coaches girls’ soccer at a local high school. She also loves to read, travel, and be with her dog Octavia.

Email Gabby Anchondo

