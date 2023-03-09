© 2023 WMOT
Jessica Rigsby

Video Director/Content Producer

Jessica Rigsby is WMOT’s Video Director and Content Producer. You can find her

behind a row of monitors at the station’s livestreamed shows and festivals.

Jessica is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State and worked as a student camera operator for WMOT’s first events. Before joining WMOT, Jessica worked in the art department for dozens of films and television shows across the Southeast.

Outside of work, Jessica enjoys rock climbing and seeing live music.

