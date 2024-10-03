Kailee Shores
Kailee Shores is a Tennessee native and senior journalism student at MTSU. Her work has appeared in The Tennessean, the Nashville Banner, the Daily News Journal and Columbia Daily Herald. Kailee also currently serves as the Editor-in-chief of MTSU’s student run news organization, Sidelines.
One might think that Artificial Intelligence has no place in musical genres grounded in authenticity, but so-called progress has a way of influencing areas of creativity, even where many don’t welcome it. In a special report from Americanafest 2024, MTSU student and Sidelines Editor Kailee Shores investigates the threats and opportunities of AI in the human act of music creation in the roots world.