Laurel Creech is WMOT’s Saturday and Sunday afternoon host. Laurel has been in radio for nearly 25 years starting in 1998 as radio host on Nashville’s WRLT Lighting 100 where she was also founder and director of Team Green Adventures and co-founder of the Live On the Green music concert series.

Laurel is also a host of All About Nashville on community station WXNA and co-host of the Southeast Sustainability Directors’ Network’s Green Minds Podcast. She is currently Assistant Director of Sustainability for Metro Nashville Government and serves on the boards of Nashville Parks Foundation, Civic Design Center and Tennessee Nature Academy.

As an outdoor enthusiast, Laurel is a hiker, backpacker, and cyclist and can be found seeking a trail to explore in her 1992 Land Rover Defender with her dogs.

