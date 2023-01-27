Industry veteran Shilah Morrow, a Los Angeles native, has spent the last three decades galvanizing the Americana/Roots community through her live event production, label services, artist management and grassroots efforts.

Shilah jokes that she is a "recovering major label executive" having spent 15 years with the Warner Music Group (WEA Corp, Atlantic Records and a few years as Head of Sales for Irving Azoff's Giant Records) yet she has managed to thrive in an industry that has seen it’s changes. In addition to her executive positions, Shilah gained a cult following with independent live event production and marketing company, Sin City Social Club; producing 13 Volumes of the much sought after compilations and hundreds of multi artist shows in LA, Austin and Nashville over the last 2 decades.

As VP of The Gram Parsons Foundation, she co-produced Return To Sin City: A Tribute to Gram Parsons (2004) Live Concert + DVD which featured luminaries such as Keith Richards, Norah Jones, Dwight Yoakam, Lucinda Williams, Steve Earle, John Doe and Jim Lauderdale to name a few.

Shilah’s latest endeavor, founder of 14 Inch Fringe Creative, has had her working on releases and special projects from artists including; The Mavericks, Lucinda Williams, Supersuckers, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Will Hoge, Glen Campbell,The Bottle Rockets, Liz Brasher, Jesse Dayton, and more. She is also a co-producer on the forthcoming documentary “Palomania”, currently in production.

Shilah is a member of The Recording Academy and also continues her musical advocacy work through annual events with the Americana Music Association, where she has served two years on the Executive Board.

