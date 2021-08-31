© 2021 WMOT
    WMOT Celebrates Five Years Of Roots On The Radio
    Five years ago this week, WMOT as we know it today was born. The NPR affiliate station flipped its longstanding jazz/classical format to a new Roots Radio concept, setting the station on a path to become a champion and tastemaker in the Nashville-centered field of Americana music. This Thursday, Sept. 2, the station celebrates its birthday with a triple-bill benefit show that exemplifies the format and vision, featuring Rodney Crowell, Shannon McNally and Carlene Carter at the City Winery.