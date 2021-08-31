Five years ago this week, WMOT as we know it today was born. The NPR affiliate station flipped its longstanding jazz/classical format to a new Roots Radio concept, setting the station on a path to become a champion and tastemaker in the Nashville-centered field of Americana music. This Thursday, Sept. 2, the station celebrates its birthday with a triple-bill benefit show that exemplifies the format and vision, featuring Rodney Crowell, Shannon McNally and Carlene Carter at the City Winery.