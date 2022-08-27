Roots on the Rivers is a celebration of American Roots music at Two Rivers Mansion in Nashville/Donelson featuring performances from Maggie Rose, Lera Lynn, Mike Farris, Nicki Bluhm, The Lost Trailers and 49 Winchester.This one-day outdoor festival features six hours of music, a beer garden, marketplace, vendors and food all to benefit WMOT, a nonprofit, public radio station playing American Roots music in Middle Tennessee.