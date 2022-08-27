© 2022 WMOT
2020_wmot_website_header.png
WMOT 89.5 | LISTENER-POWERED RADIO INDEPENDENT AMERICAN ROOTS
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Roots on the Rivers

WMOT presents, Roots on the Rivers at Two Rivers Mansion in Nashville/Donelson August 27, 2022. Roots on the Rivers is a one-day, outdoor music festival celebrating American Roots music.

Purchase your tickets, get news and information about the festival.
UPdate Roots on the RIVER 11x17 Poster.jpg
Final ROTR 2022 Six up Photos.png
Station News & Events
WMOT Presents Roots on the Rivers - August 27 at Two Rivers Mansion
Roots on the Rivers is a celebration of American Roots music at Two Rivers Mansion in Nashville/Donelson featuring performances from Maggie Rose, Lera Lynn, Mike Farris, Nicki Bluhm, The Lost Trailers and 49 Winchester.This one-day outdoor festival features six hours of music, a beer garden, marketplace, vendors and food all to benefit WMOT, a nonprofit, public radio station playing American Roots music in Middle Tennessee.
ROTR App Banner 2022 .png