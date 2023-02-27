Roots Radio News

-
Billy Strings, the 30-year-old guitar player, singer-songwriter, and band leader from Michigan, has become a phenomenon in roots music in the past few years. He’s now gone where few bluegrass acts have gone before, headlining arenas, reaching thousands of new fans who are getting their first taste of the tradition through this charismatic and incendiary artist. Will it accrue to the benefit of the genre overall? Craig Havighurst attended Saturday night’s show and came back optimistic.
In a new periodic feature, we present a slide show from a great show, curated by photographers who are working in Nashville. We are pleased to get this started with Shana Leigh, newly arrived in town from Greensboro, NC. She caught up with North Carolina country band Town Mountain at 3rd & Lindsley last weekend.
If I were to praise Joe Henry’s resume, you’d be justified in asking which one? On one hand he’s an acclaimed recording artist with more than 15 albums to his credit, including collaborations with folk icon Billy Bragg and jazz genius Ornette Coleman. At the same time, his life as a record producer has been at least as extraordinary, having steered albums by Bonnie Raitt, the Carolina Chocolate Drops and the historic pairing of Elvis Costello and Allen Toussaint. It’s hard to think of any musician in American roots music who’s been as prolific on both sides of the studio glass as he has. He’s also a writer and thinker of great depth, as we find out in Episode 239 of The String.
One night in the fall of 2015 some friends dressed properly in western wear and played hard core country music for a handful of folks at the late, great Euclid Tavern in Cleveland, OH. It was supposed to be a fun side project for the musicians involved. Now it’s eight years later and the band born that night is about to debut on the Grand Ole Opry. They are The Shootouts, an upbeat, fun-loving honky tonk and western swing four-piece (plus “extended family members”) from Akron that’s made quite a few fans in Nashville and beyond.
Amy Ray and WMOT have a good thing going on. The folk and country star performed for our Wired In audience at The Basement East in 2019. And last Fall, she spent an hour with me for The String. This Wednesday night, Ray returns to the WMOT Wired In stage, this time at Star Rover Sound in Germantown, with emerging honky tonk talent Emily Nenni opening the show. This one’s sold out to Wired In members, but of course we’ll be broadcasting and livestreaming. See story for details.
There’s a new weekly song round in the heart of a music scene not known for them - East Nashville - run by Melody Walker, a powerhouse vocalist and songwriter who’s spent most of the last decade on the road fronting the progressive string band Front Country. Her new Writers' Kitchen on Tuesday nights is part of a pandemic-inspired overhaul that’s put her in more writing situations, including her four “Grammy adjacent” co-writes with Molly Tuttle on Tuttle’s big 2022 album Crooked Tree.
ACME Feed & Seed is something of a refuge from the party scrum on Lower Broadway. The four-level restaurant, bar and venue is at the very end of the strip, overlooking the Cumberland River in a 130-year-old building with timber beams and vast old arched brick windows. It’s a space with soul, especially on Saturdays around noon when Nashville icon Charles “Wigg” Walker takes the stage to sing for excited crowds at his Soul Brunch.
Nashville can’t claim many national-scale, native-born musical stars. Second generation music legends don’t count. I’m talking about townies like Kitty Wells or Bobby Hebb. Yet with a move back to Tennessee during the pandemic, Sunny War joins the list. She’s back in the city where she was born and spent more than a decade with a huge story to tell and a new album that’s being celebrated nationally and in Europe. Anarchist Gospel is a one-of-a-kind record with the most imaginative textures and potently delivered lyrics of this new year in roots music. It’s a rock and roll record drawn from California punk and pop, mixed with a girlhood fascination with Chet Atkins and the blues.
Musicians are always getting gigs, and in bluegrass, pickers move around among bands like musical chairs for terms both long and short. It’s part of the business. But fiddle star Jason Carter has, I swear, the greatest got-the-gig story I ever heard.
When Jobi Riccio staged a show at The Basement a couple of weeks ago to mark the release of her single “For Me It’s You,” a packed house of friends and well-wishers came out in support. The set made a fine tease for the album Whiplash, which is coming soon from Yep Roc Records. Let’s hope we can pack the house as well on Friday when Jobi plays for our live WMOT lunch series at 3rd & Lindsley, where she’ll share the bill with duo Slowforce and young songwriter Stella Prince.