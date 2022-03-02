Finally Friday At Home: Ian Noe and Rhyan Sinclair

In a world where we can count on less and less, we can still have faith that Kentucky will raise great country singers and songwriters. This week’s Finally Friday At Home visits with two young voices from the Blue Grass State who aren’t bluegrass but who do conjure traditions. Ian Noe is a natural heir to the regular Joe fine art of John Prine. And Rhyan Sinclair presents introspective subject matter with a bright and buoyant sound.

David Macias, founder of the innovative Nashville music business Thirty Tigers has always been selective in heaping praises on songwriters, even the ones that his company represents and distributes. He called me up one day years ago to gush about this new voice named Anaïs Mitchell, and here we are in 2022 and she’s the creator of the Tony Award triumph Hadestown and one of the most acclaimed lyricists of her generation. Another name he whispered in my ear - this in the autumn before the pandemic - was Ian Noe .

Kyler Clark / Ian Noe

First of all, it's pronounced like the word no, as in “no, I will not smile in my photo shoots.” And it didn’t escape my observation that his songwriting is as terse and economical as his six letter name. Noe’s a real craftsman from the hills of eastern Kentucky, so add his name to the cast of remarkable artists hailing from the state recently (Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers, Leah Blevins, etc.). And add him to the list of musicians who teamed up with Nashville super-producer Dave Cobb for the 2019 debut album Between The Country. It’s a soul-satisfying set that rests easy on the ears as it writes stark, empathic pictures of his Kentucky terrain. NPR said it “brings a cast of characters to life,” while Americana UK wrote that he’s “something of a storytelling genius.” The title track is especially absorbing and sturdily built.

In his poised and relaxed voice, the influence of John Prine is unmistakable, and indeed Noe told Dutch production company The Influences that Prine was “hands down the best” and that he takes the melding of words to melody as seriously as any part of the craft. “Follow that melody and see what it feels like and see what situation would fit that melody,” he says. “I have to be able to read it on the page without any music, with the melody in my head. The words need to have a rhythm to it and there can’t be anything out of place. The words can’t skip a beat. That’s just how I do it.”

Noe releases his sophomore album River Fools And Mountain Songs on March 25..

She’s in her early 20s, but Rhyan Sinclair is already a veteran of live music, having been on stage with bands since the age of 11. Her early inspirations were many but none bigger it seems than the pivotal Trio album by Emmylou, Dolly and Linda. Sinclair seems to have listened wisely, because by 17 she was writing and singing well enough to make her solo debut Barnstormer in 2018. That disc earned acclaim and landed on Saving Country Music’s year-end list, and sure enough it’s full of fetching melodies, sharp songwriting and a super fine voice that feels like a soul-kissed Angaleena Presley. She even co-produced the record, suggesting a complete vision and musical mind.

This Friday Sinclair will release her long-simmering sophomore effort with the provocative title Letters To Aliens. “This album is a documentation of my human experience,” Sinclair says in her album’s bio. “My time capsule, my letter on a balloon, my story thus far. With any luck, these songs will reach others who feel a bit like outsiders, misfits…aliens. I hope that people listen to this record and feel like at least a few of the songs understand them.”

Try to resist the effervescent and fresh “Dragon Spirit” with the line “Like a purple glitter dragon shot out of a cannon, I made all my decisions with a reckless abandon.” Or the risk-taking space chantey “Interstate Sailors” with its willowy, vintage background voices and its psychedelic undertow. If these singles are any indication, Letters To Aliens will reach all kinds of creatures whatever planet they’re from.