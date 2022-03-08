Finally Friday: Amy Speace, Zach Williams and Taylor Rae

The first green shoots are showing outside and live vibes are reawakening at Finally Friday. The weekly noontime show on WMOT is back at The Wash at Eastside Bowl on March 11. The public, as usual, is invited to this community-building series as we host three provocative and exceptional artists.

Amy Speace is one of those songwriters who gives in-demand master classes about the art and craft of welding guts and heart to lyrics and music, so she’d better be pretty good when she writes her own stuff, right? Of course I’m being impudent. Not only does the veteran artist inscribe songs with penetrating poetry, she delivers them in a voice that’s supremely expressive and instantly recognizable. Fellow Nashvillian Mary Gauthier says “folk music doesn’t get any better than this.”

Speace is prepping the release of her tenth album, Tucson, titled for the place where she sought residential therapy during the pandemic when challenges piled up and old trauma surfaced. Indeed, according to her Kickstarter campaign notes, the record was written at the Cottonwood center as part of her therapy. “This is a project I didn't anticipate releasing,” she wrote. “I thought it would just be a small snapshot. For myself. Maybe for a digital release…Then, I heard sweeping strings in my head and asked Danny Mitchell to orchestrate the songs. When I heard the mixes, I knew I wanted Tucson to be heard.”

From the singles we’ve heard, Speace is again able to parse dark feelings and memories with an inspiring touch and indelible melodies.

Zachary Williams actually launched his dramatically successful songwriting career while processing trauma and fear, and it’s quite a remarkable story. In 2004, Zach’s wife was badly injured in a horse riding accident and there were concerns that she’d be permanently paralyzed. While attending to her hospital-bound recovery, he started crafting songs and venturing into the new realm of performing as a form of therapy. Long story short, wife Stacy recovered, and the whole experience inspired him/them to move to Brooklyn and go for it in music.

That new life led to the Lone Bellow, one of the quintessential bands of the Brooklyn roots movement of the early 2000s. The trio brought a rhapsodic vocal polish to their country rock foundations and became one of Americana’s most visible and successful live bands even as they earned plenty of praise for their recordings as well. Meanwhile, Williams kept coming back to those original songs of uncertainty and hope as something that he wanted to express on record. In collaboration with songwriter/artist Robert Ellis, he shaped them into the 2021 release Dirty Camaro.

“If I didn’t make it I’d lose my mind,” he told American Songwriter . “At first, I was just going to make a record with just me and my guitar cause I wanted to put the songs down so badly. Instead, I teamed up with Robert Ellis and we made something much bigger than myself and grander than what I could have ever imagined on my own. It felt like I was a spoke in a wheel, which is my favorite place to be.”

One selfish reason I write these previews is to be prodded to listen to more new releases or to give a second or third listen to artists I’ve perhaps scooted past too quickly. Thus my gratitude for more time with newcomer Taylor Rae . She’s a native of southern California who took her burgeoning performing life to Austin in 2018. Now you only get one chance to make a debut album, and with Mad Twenties, out last October, Rae nailed it. I heard it then but it was a too-busy time, so I was happy to find myself neither restless nor distracted when listening to Mad Twenties in one sitting here in the early spring of 2022.

Lush, confessional and musically stirring, the album offers a fresh spin on the recent affection for 1970s country sounds, with warm chords backing story-forward lyrics. The album is a song cycle about the rise and fall of a relationship, and it’s a darn sight more engaging than Kacey Musgraves’s recent take on that subject (Star-Crossed), while it evokes a lot of the serenity and neo-psychedelic wonder of her masterpiece Golden Hour. Opening track “Window” was actually inspired by a guided trip and it’s a perfect mind-opening scene setter. Track three, “Fixer Upper,” is a wonderful song, where Rae matches direct, affectionate language with a dreamy melody and a voice that seems to glow with golden hour light.

Rae starts the show at noon, followed by Williams at 12:45 and Speace at 1:30. The show will not be livestreamed on video but will be broadcast live on WMOT.