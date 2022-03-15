Finally Friday At Home With The Wooks and Quinn Sullivan

Understanding the ties between blues and bluegrass is more challenging than merely recognizing the word blue turns up in both. Bill Monroe leaned on his mentorship with Kentucky fiddler and blues guitarist Arnold Shultz when he closed in on the sound that would become known as bluegrass music. The singing, the yearning and the subject matter of the blues put a foundation under bluegrass and country, and all kinds of artists are exploring the nuances and crossovers of both to this day with no end in sight. Think of that as you check out the seemingly different artists playing Finally Friday From Home this week: guitar slinger Quinn Sullivan and bluegrass band The Wooks.

It’s a busy year so far for the jam side of bluegrass music with new releases from the Infamous Stringdusters, Yonder Mountain Stringband and Greensky Bluegrass. Now comes The Wooks , who lean a touch more traditional with their banjo, dobro and mandolin attack, but they’re pals with those bands and have shared many stages with them. Kentucky born and now partly Nashville-based, the Wooks give the Bluegrass State a new flavor for its native sound. The new Flyin’ High, produced in Music City by guitar player Jake Stargel (Sierra Hull, Missy Raines), is their third album, and there’s a refreshed lineup.

“As the band’s guitarist and one of its three lead singers, CJ Cain has kept his home base in Lexington, Kentucky, throughout the evolution of the Wooks, which started as a low-key duo in 2014,” they say in the official bio. “The lineup now includes Harry Clark on mandolin and vocals, George Guthrie on banjo and vocals, and Allen Cooke on Dobro, with the latter three musicians based in Nashville. A few different bass players stay in rotation on the road, filling out the ensemble’s driving sound.” Local folks may recognize Clark from his role in East Nash Grass, resident bluegrass band at Dee’s Country Lounge in Madison.

Quinn Sullivan

Massachusetts native Quinn Sullivan was such a guitar prodigy that he landed on the daytime talk show Ellen when he was six, and he’s never been far from the public spotlight ever since. While Ellen DeGeneris isn’t famous for her blues rock talent scouting, other more credible witnesses stepped forward to lend Quinn, born in 1999, high praise and profile. Buddy Guy especially has championed Quinn’s talent, inviting him to join him on stage at the star-studded Crossroads Festival in 2013. The youngster has played many major late night TV shows and jammed with Joe Bonamassa and Carlos Santana. He’s handsome and a fine singer as well.