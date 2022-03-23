Finally Friday From Home with Jason Erie and Amanda Anne Platt

The Asheville/Nashville dynamic is in play for this week’s Finally Friday at Home. We’ll hear streaming sets by Music City roots rocker and heavy songwriter Jason Erie as well as a sampling of an epic new album from North Carolina’s eternally excellent Amanda Anne Platt.

Platt and her veteran band The Honeycutters are one of the anchoring artists on Asheville-area Organic Records, and organic is one good word to describe their relaxed, emotional and poignant country music. It’s not the bluegrass-heavy sound that defines much of the western NC scene, but a serene honky tonk fronted by Platt’s elegant voice and lyrics.

Platt grew up near New York City and had no vision of moving away to pursue music, but she got a “harebrained scheme” at 20 years old to learn how to build guitars, which is what brought her to the area in 2007. The creative vibe and open doors of the music scene led her to write and form her band, which got its first support from the area’s outstanding WNCW radio station, and they’ve been an area institution ever since.

They’ve released four albums as The Honeycutters and three with AAP’s name at the top of the bill, including the newest. I am still working my way through its hour and twenty plus minutes of music on this double album, but so far it’s consistent with their sound and sensibility. It represents a string of singles and B-sides released during the pandemic, folded together under the title The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea. I’ve lined up an Asheville trip to see the band in person and get the story first hand.

Jason Erie also grew up in the shadow of New York, in New Jersey, and he fronted a pop-punk band called Waking Up East in the twenty-aughts. After a hiatus from music, he relocated to Nashville with his family and fit right in to the eastside scene. His 2018 solo debut The Art of Letting Go was praised to the skies for its assertive clarity and social observation. Now he’s here with Tiny Fires, out on performance day.

The album’s official bio explains that “Erie explores everything from modern consumerism to isolation, attempting to reconcile the marred realities of the U.S. of A. and the flawed system passed down by its forebears. With that said, Erie’s message on Tiny Fires runs far deeper than any run-of-the-mill, partisan protest record. Rather, it is an inherently unifying exposé on what it means to be human in a seemingly smoldering world and to find a home in its ashes.”

The music starts with Jason at noon.