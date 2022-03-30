Finally Friday: Wesley Dean and Sarah Borges

During this week when WMOT is inviting its community to become truly invested in the life of our listener-supported station with its spring Member Drive, pause to consider the reliable beat of Finally Friday. Every week at noon, through good times and quarantines, our own Jessie Scott has lined up incredible talent, usually with brand new music to share for a lively lunch hour. This week we’ll hear two artists who’ve been as informed by rock and roll as country, and hey one of them comes from another country.

That would be Wesley Dean , a fellow with a striking, flinty voice who became a very big deal in his native Australia before setting out for Nashville with his wife and family to make a new start just about a year ago. He grew up a gifted and motivated singer who performed professionally as a teenager. He moved from his tiny hometown to Sydney and insinuated himself in the scrum of Australian pop and rock music, in bands and on his own, eventually winning the country’s version of American Idol - called Australian Idol if you can believe it - in 2008. That led to years on a major label and plenty of recognition before he took some down time in recent years. When his muse got stirred up again, he started writing a batch of songs that became his album unknown, which arrives at the end of April.

The album was finished and recorded here in Music City, and Dean sounds pretty stoked about this new chapter in America. “It’s a place where anything is possible and if you’re a musician or an artist, it feels good to be here,” Dean said in a recent interview . “Sometimes I felt a little bit like I needed to do something else growing up because people would ask me, ‘well, what else do you want to do?’ (laughs) I was one of those guys that left school early and I’ve been backing myself since I was really young in music and whatever. I’m one of those guys that left school early and chased a dream, and I’m still chasing it down.”

Sarah Borges is a cherished veteran of roots rock, having established herself in the Boston area near where she grew up and introduced herself to the national scene with the scintillating 2005 album Silver City on the sharp-eared label Blue Corn Music. She can ride the faders mixing country, soul, folk and rock and roll nimbly, while at the core is a songwriter who conveys situations and scenes with crisp, vivacious lyrics. Her pandemic started with even more drama than most locked-down touring musicians because she actually got Covid early in 2020. Then as she simmered during the downtime, she worked out a plan to make a third album with producer and bass player Eric “Roscoe” Ambel, veteran of Steve Earle’s Dukes and the Del Lords and others from the snarly side of Americana.

“Here’s how it worked,” explains her album bio. “One by one, Borges would send along her home-recorded guitar and vocal demos – with Sarah singing into her iPhone, and utilizing her clothes closet as a vocal isolation booth – to Ambel’s home recording setup. He’d listen carefully to the rudimentary tracks, and then sort out who in his musical Rolodex might play what, where, when, and how.”

It’s pretty hard to believe this one, called Together Alone, was made that way, because it’s taught and tight and fervent, with the kind of energy we associate with Borges on stage. It’s very good to see this terrific live artist with dates on the books again, including our own. She starts things off at noon.

