WMOT Announces Roots On The Rivers for August

The Hardings and McGavocks were founding families of Nashville and both are wrapped up in the story of Two Rivers Mansion , the Civil War era estate between the Stones and Cumberland Rivers in Donelson. It’s a national register landmark house and shady park that’s off the radar for a lot of folks. But we’ll be there making a joyful noise on Saturday, Aug. 27 when WMOT presents Roots On The Rivers.

Gates will open at 2 pm for an afternoon and evening of community vendors, food trucks, a beer garden, and, no surprise, six hours of great music from friends of Roots Radio. Maggie Rose and Lera Lynn are among Nashville’s most cutting edge singer songwriters and sound creators. 49 Winchester from Appalachian Virginia is blowing up out of their regional base on the strength of their celebrated new album Fortune Favors The Bold. Nashville’s soul star Mike Farris will join transplant hippie folk rocker Nicki Bluhm and veteran country outfit the Lost Trailers to round out a pretty dreamy day of tunes.

The single-day mini-festival reflects a partnership with the Cumberland River Compact’s Root Nashville program, which aims to plant 500,000 trees across Davidson County by 2050. Ticket sales support programming on WMOT.

“This is a new, intimate celebration of American roots music and all the things that WMOT stands for,” says the station’s executive director Val Hoeppner. “It’s a big lawn party with cool vendors and great artists. All of it aligns with what we’re about, a strong, close-knit community.”