New Blood At IBMA Noms Includes Four For Kansan Rick Faris
Young stars Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle find themselves well represented in this year’s nominations for the 2022 International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, with six nods each, including Entertainer of the Year. But in an awards pool where new artists emerge slowly, the most refreshing and surprising name mentioned on repeat at Tuesday’s announcements is that of Topeka, KS-based Rick Faris.
Faris, a songwriter, singer, guitarist and guitar-builder, was surprised by four nominations, including Male Vocalist of the Year alongside his singing heroes Del McCoury, Larry Sparks and Danny Paisley. In an Instagram message, Faris, a former member of Special Consensus and now an artist on Nashville’s Dark Shadow Recording, said, “I am just stunned and very excited to be nominated for four different categories this year.” His other nods were for Song of the Year for “Deep River” from his 2021 album The Next Mountain, Gospel Recording for “See You On The Other Side,” and New Artist of the Year.
The New Artist category represents an exciting generation of performers who have already made deep impressions on the bluegrass industry: Asheville, NC progressive band Fireside Collective, MTSU student and Sister Sadie singer Jaelee Roberts, singer and fiddler Laura Orshaw who also tours and records as part of the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, and North Carolina banjo player Tray Wellington, who recently released his jazz-influenced debut LP Black Banjo.
Banjo innovator Béla Fleck marked a historic return to the ranks of IBMA multi-nominees on the heels of his epic double album My Bluegrass Heart and the extensive tour that's supported it. Besides an Album of the Year nomination, he was tapped for best Instrumental Recording and Instrumental Group.
Strings and Tuttle led all nominees, sharing notice for Album of the Year, Guitar Player of the Year and Instrumental Group. Alongside them in the Entertainer category are the young and fiery Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, 2020 winners Sister Sadie, and the legendary Del McCoury Band.
At the other end of the age and experience spectrum came the news of three important inductees to the Bluegrass Hall of Fame. Peter Rowan may have been the most inevitable, with a sweeping career that took him from the most foundational bluegrass in Bill Monroe’s band to the outer edges of “spacegrass” with progressive iconoclasts like fiddlers Vassar Clements and Richard Greene, guitarist Tony Rice, mandolinist David Grisman and Grateful Dead icon Jerry Garcia. Their album Old and In The Way is among the most influential albums for new waves of fans in bluegrass history. WMOT spoke with Rowan recently.
Norman Blake will also enter the Hall for his many decades of deeply traditional guitar playing, singing and songwriting. A down home folk singer from North Georgia, he also was a hot sideman in the 1970s for artists like Johnny Cash and on projects like Will The Circle Be Unbroken. He became revered as a flatpicking guitar maestro who made a couple of classic albums with Tony Rice and many with his cello-playing wife Nancy. Also inducted will be the late bluegrass DJ, show promoter and fiddle player Paul “Moon” Mullins who brought the music over the airwaves to millions in southeastern Ohio in the 1960s and 70s. His son Joe Mullins is himself a renowned broadcaster and a former IBMA Entertainer of the Year.
The 33rd IBMA Awards and Hall of Fame inductions will be presented on Thursday, Sept. 29 at the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, North Carolina.
The full list of nominees follows:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Billy Strings
The Del McCoury Band
The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
Sister Sadie
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Balsam Range
Blue Highway
Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Del McCoury Band
Sister Sadie
INSTRUMENTAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
Billy Strings
Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
Béla Fleck’s My Bluegrass Heart
The Travelin’ McCourys
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Rick Faris
Fireside Collective
Laura Orshaw
Jaelee Roberts
Tray Wellington
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Blink of an Eye”
Artist: Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass
Songwriter: Robert Amos
Label: Pinecastle Records
Producers: Bobby Lundy/Danny Paisley/Ryan Paisley/Wes Easter
“Deep River”
Artist: Rick Faris
Songwriter: Rick Faris/Brink Brinkman
Label: Dark Shadow Recording
Producer: Stephen Mougin
“I’ll Take the Lonesome Every Time”
Artist: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Songwriters: Glen Duncan/Jerry Salley
Label: Billy Blue Records
Producer: Doyle Lawson
“Red Daisy”
Artist: Billy Strings
Songwriters: Jarrod Walker/Christian Ward
Label: Rounder Records
Producers: Jonathan Wilson/Billy Strings
“Riding the Chief”
Artist: Chris Jones & The Night Drivers
Songwriter: Chris Jones/Thomm Jutz
Label: Mountain Home
Producer: Chris Jones
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Bluegrass Troubadour
Artist: Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass
Label: Pinecastle Records
Producer: Wes Easter
Crooked Tree
Artist: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Label: Nonesuch Records
Producers: Molly Tuttle/Jerry Douglas
My Bluegrass Heart
Artist: Béla Fleck
Label: Renew Records
Producer: Béla Fleck
Never Slow Down
Artist: The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys
Label: Smithsonian Folkways
Producers: The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys/Dave Maggard
Renewal
Artist: Billy Strings
Label: Rounder Records
Producers: Jonathan Wilson/Billy Strings
GOSPEL RECORDING OF THE YEAR
“A Little More Faith in Jesus”
Artist: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver
Songwriters: Jerry Cole/Doyle Lawson
Label: Billy Blue Records
Producer: Doyle Lawson
“He’s Gettin’ Me Ready”
Artist: Darin & Brooke Aldridge with The Oak Ridge Boys
Songwriter: Jimmy Fortune
Label: Billy Blue Records
Producers: Darin Aldridge/Mark Fain
“In the End”
Artist: Dale Ann Bradley
Songwriter: Jill Gilliam
Label: Pinecastle Records
Producer: Dale Ann Bradley
“In the Sweet By and By”
Artist: Dolly Parton with Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, Bradley Walker, and Jerry Salley
Songwriters: S. Fillmore Bennett/Joseph Webster
Label: Billy Blue Records
Producer: Jerry Salley
“See You on the Other Side”
Artist: Rick Faris featuring Sam Bush
Songwriter: Rick Faris/Rick Lang
Label: Dark Shadow Recording
Producer: Stephen Mougin
“Traveling the Highway Home”
Artist: The Grascals
Songwriters: Frankie Bailes/Walter Bailes
Label: Mountain Home
Producer: The Grascals
INSTRUMENTAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR
“EMD”
Artist: Scott Vestal – Bluegrass 2022
Songwriter: David Grisman
Label: Pinecastle Records
Producer: Scott Vestal
“Happy Go Lucky”
Artist: Doyle Lawson & Alan Bibey
Songwriter: Doyle Lawson
Label: Billy Blue Records
Producer: Doyle Lawson
“Ice Bridges”
Artist: Billy Strings
Songwriter: William Apostol
Label: Rounder Records
Producer: Jonathan Wilson/Billy Strings
“Orange Blossom Breakdown”
Artist: Mike Compton
Songwriter: Bill Monroe
Label: Taterbug Records
Producer: Mark Howard
“Vertigo”
Artist: Béla Fleck featuring Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, and Bryan Sutton
Songwriter: Béla Fleck
Label: Renew Records
Producer: Béla Fleck
COLLABORATIVE RECORDING OF THE YEAR
“Blackbird”
Artist: Special Consensus with Amanda Smith, Dale Ann Bradley, Rob Ickes, and Alison Brown
Songwriter: J.P. Cormier
Label: Compass Records
Producer: Alison Brown
“East Bound and Down”
Artist: The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys featuring Jason Carter & Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
Songwriters: Jerry Reed/Dick Feller
Label: Sound Biscuit Productions
Producer: The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys/Dave Maggard
“Honky Tonk Nights”
Artist: Del McCoury Band featuring Vince Gill
Songwriter: Mike O’Reilly
Label: McCoury Music
Producer: Del McCoury/Ronnie McCoury
“In the Sweet By and By”
Artist: Dolly Parton with Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, Bradley Walker, and Jerry Salley
Songwriters: S. Fillmore Bennett/Joseph Webster
Label: Billy Blue Records
Producer: Jerry Salley
“One By One”
Artist: Dale Ann Bradley with Danny Paisley
Songwriter: Jim Anglin/Jack Anglin/Johnny Wright
Label: Pinecastle Records
Producer: Dale Ann Bradley
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Greg Blake
Rick Faris
Del McCoury
Danny Paisley
Larry Sparks
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Brooke Aldridge
Dale Ann Bradley
Sierra Hull
Molly Tuttle
Rhonda Vincent
BANJO PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Gena Britt
Bela Fleck
Rob McCoury
Kristin Scott Benson
Scott Vestal
BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Mike Bub
Jason Moore
Missy Raines
Mark Schatz
Vickie Vaughn
FIDDLE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jason Carter
Michael Cleveland
Stuart Duncan
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes
Deanie Richardson
RESOPHONIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jerry Douglas
Andy Hall
Rob Ickes
Phil Leadbetter
Justin Moses
GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Billy Strings
Trey Hensley
Cody Kilby
Bryan Sutton
Molly Tuttle
MANDOLIN PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Alan Bibey
Jesse Brock
Sam Bush
Sierra Hull
Ronnie McCoury