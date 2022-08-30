Lyle Lovett And More Set For WMOT’s Americana Day Stage

WMOT’s ongoing tradition of bringing thrilling, historic roots music to the daytimes of AmericanaFest will reach another level in 2022 with spotlight sets by Lyle Lovett, Brennen Leigh with Asleep At The Wheel, American Aquarium and many more. For three afternoons starting Wed., Sept. 14, Middle Tennessee’s only full-time Americana radio station will take over the stage at the Wash at East Side Bowl in historic Madison, just a few minutes from downtown.

On Thursday at 3 pm, WMOT will be honored to present Lyle Lovett, the one-of-a-kind, Grammy-winning songwriter and Texas icon. He’s recently released 12th of June, his first new album since 2012, and he’s been touring to packed, adoring halls, including the Grand Ole Opry House on Aug. 17.

“Coming off a life-affirming set co-headlining with Chris Isaak, we are delighted to be presenting Lyle in his only set of music during Americanafest,” said WMOT Program Director Jessie Scott. The lineup across three days marks another maturing of the six-year-old Roots Radio format at WMOT, she said. “Having Lyle take part is just beyond. I’m so excited. But also, how excited I am we are able to put a lineup together with some legends and some newcomers. It marks our continued commitment to music discovery. You’ll get turned on by something that will touch your heart.”

Other highlights include North Carolina’s American Aquarium, whose 2022 album Chicamacomico has been a staple in the top slots of the Americana chart all summer. Brennen Leigh who opens the music on Thursday at noon has been one of the year’s big stories with her collaboration with Asleep At The Wheel called Obsessed With The West. In a late-breaking development, the legendary Texas band will perform with Leigh. Silver-voiced Canadian folk singer William Prince will make his first-ever live appearance on WMOT at 4 pm on Wednesday. Miko Marks and Taylor Rae offer sets from two of the most exciting new artists in the field. And the epic of music will close out on Friday at 5 pm with station favorites Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley.

In addition, WMOT will present The Old Fashioned String Band Throwdown on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 6 to 9 pm at Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge, celebrating the station’s newest show, featuring bluegrass and old-time music on Saturday mornings (9 am) and Tuesday evenings (8 pm). Co-hosts Amy Alvey and Craig Havighurst will emcee a slate of artists including bluegrass stars the Po' Ramblin' Boys, bluesy duo Mike Compton and Joe Newberry, Afro-futurist banjo player Jake Blount, folk troubadour Willi Carlisle, and old-time supergroup Tune Hash.

A full schedule for the Americana Day Stage follows. All shows are open to AmericanaFest passes and WMOT members.

Wednesday, Sept. 14 WMOT Wired In presented by Subaru

12 Melissa Carper

1p Miko Marks

2p Dan Tyminski

3p American Aquarium

4p William Prince

Thursday, Sept 15 AmericanaFest Day Stage presented by NPR Music, World Cafe and WMOT

12 Brennen Leigh w/ Asleep At The Wheel

1 Whitehorse

2 Amy Ray

3 Lyle Lovett

4 Sunny Sweeney

5 Jade Bird

Friday, Sept 16 AmericanaFest Day Stage presented by NPR Music, World Cafe and WMOT

12 Freedy Johnston

1 Rainbow Girls

2 Chris Pierce

3 Will Hoge

4 Taylor Rae

5 Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley