SlideSHOW: Town Mountain Captured by Shana Leigh

Welcome to a new feature we’ll run every now and then here at WMOT.org. There are, obviously, a lot of great live shows in Nashville and, sometimes less obviously, a lot of excellent photographers who love music running around town. So we’ll be sharing the work of shooters who curate samples of their work here with us. First up, a newcomer to Music City. I saw Shana Leigh’s work on Instagram and when I chased her down she surprised me by telling me she’d just settled in about three weeks ago after a move from Greensboro, NC. She launched a full-service photo business in 2016 but in recent years she added a new lane, writing for Americana Highways and covering shows with her camera. “I started leaning more into music and decided that was something I wanted to focus on,” she said. “That’s what I love.” She got to know the guys in Asheville country band Town Mountain at last year’s Boonerang Music and Arts Festival in Boone, NC. When she heard the guys were coming to play 3rd & Lindsley on Saturday, Feb. 18, along with Texas songwriter Tony Kamel and Kentucky’s roots duo The Local Honeys, she reached out and was able to capture images backstage and in the house.

Find Shana Leigh

Website

Instagram