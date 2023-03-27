© 2023 WMOT
Roots Radio News

SlideSHOW: Love Rising At Bridgestone By Ed Rode

By Craig Havighurst
Published March 27, 2023
DSC07632-Edit.jpg
1 of 6  — DSC07632-Edit.jpg
Brittany Howard (rainbow dress) and Yola (black jumpsuit) lead a chorus in one of the climax moments of Love Rising, held 3.20 at Bridgestone Arena.
Ed Rode
_A746387.jpg
2 of 6  — _A746387.jpg
Allison Russell was one of the instigators of the Love Rising concert.
Ed Rode
DSC05816.jpg
3 of 6  — DSC05816.jpg
Yola
Ed Rode
DSC04369.jpg
4 of 6  — DSC04369.jpg
Irish star Hozier sang his hit "Take Me To Church".
Ed Rode
DSC02794-Edit.jpg
5 of 6  — DSC02794-Edit.jpg
Joy Oladokun
Ed Rode
DSC01906.jpg
6 of 6  — DSC01906.jpg
Sheryl Crow
Ed Rode

Nashville musicians are champs when it comes to putting together artist-driven benefit concerts to help others, but the recent Love Rising show set a new bar for speed, intensity and participation. As soon as Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed Republican-led laws that targeted the LGBTQ community, leading artists like Allison Russell and Jason Isbell started rounding up friends and a team to stage a full-scale arena show at Bridgestone in a matter of days. Here’s my story of how it came together. The night was epic with a packed arena, about two dozen artists performing, a sizable house band led by guitarist Megan McCormick, and a slate of guest drag queens and speakers live and via video. It’s been widely covered as one of the signature events of the year so far, including a profound essay by NPR’s Ann Powers. And we’re bringing you this set of images by veteran Nashville music photographer Ed Rode. You’ve seen his work here illustrating features about Kendell Marvel, Ketch Secor, Rachel Baiman and more. We’re grateful for his skill, experience and his willingness to share it with you. Visit Ed’s world of photography HERE.

_A746556-Edit.jpg
Ed Rode
/
Jason Isbell
DSC06328-Edit.jpg
Ed Rode
/
Paramore lead singer Haley Williams (right) is joined by Bryan O'Connor singing Deanna Carter's "Did I Shave My Legs For This?"

Roots Radio News Arts and Entertainment
Craig Havighurst
Craig Havighurst is WMOT's music news producer and host of The String, a show featuring conversations on culture, media and American music. New episodes of The String air on WMOT 89.5 in Middle Tennessee on Mondays at 8 pm, repeating Sundays at 7 am. Twitter and Instagram: @chavighurst. Email: craig@wmot.org
