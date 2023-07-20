Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle Again Lead IBMA Nominations

A feeling of déjà vu pervades the nominations for the International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, with only one new entrant out of five for the top prize of Entertainer of the Year. Like 2022, Billy Strings (the reigning, two-time EOY), Molly Tuttle, the Po’ Ramblin’ Boys and the Del McCoury Band (nine-time winners) were named as nominees, with Appalachian Road Show slipping for its first ever nomination in the category. The IBMA candidates were announced Wednesday morning in Nashville.

Strings and Tuttle also enjoyed nominations for Album of the Year, Strings for the intimate Me/And/Dad (an album cut with the artist’s father, who guided him into music years ago in Michigan) and Tuttle for Crooked Tree, which was able to be nominated for a second year thanks to rules that allow for “significant chart activity” during the eligibility period. Rounding out the album category are two top fiddlers – Jason Carter’s disc Lowdown Hoedown and Michael Cleveland’s Lovin’ Of The Game, as well as Sam Bush’s tribute Radio John: The Songs Of John Hartford.

New Artist of the Year is the one category where one can reliably find fresh names and indicators of bluegrass music’s trajectory. The 2023 nominees are Authentic Unlimited, largely the reconfigured Quicksilver following the road retirement of leader Doyle Lawson; East Nash Grass, the six-piece house band from Dee’s Lounge in Madison, TN; Henhouse Prowlers, a Chicago band with deep experience in global touring and musical diplomacy; The Tennessee Bluegrass Band, a classically traditional band from the eastern part of the state with one album; and repeat nominee Tray Wellington, the North Carolina banjo player who is the first African American to be nominated in this IBMA category.

There’s a lot to love in this year’s Collaborative Recording category, which celebrates the fondness of bluegrass musicians for sitting in and swapping ideas. “Alberta Bound” is a joyful cover of Gordon Lightfoot featuring the Chicago band Special Consensus and guests. Mandolin masters Andy Leftwich and Sierra Hull offered their take on Bill Monroe’s classic instrumental “Big Mon.” Compass Records owner Alison Brown joins her famous colleague Steve Martin in composing and playing “Foggy Morning Breaking” from Brown’s On Banjo album. Jeff White sings while Billy Strings and Michael Cleveland slay on Joe Ely’s song “For Your Love.” And last year’s new Hall of Fame inductee Peter Rowan brought in Molly Tuttle and Lindsay Lou for his song “From My Mountain (Calling You)” on his 2022 Rebel Records album.

Speaking of the Bluegrass Hall of Fame, IBMA Interim Executive Director Paul Schiminger announced this year’s inductees, including two of the most famous mandolinists of all time. The elder is David “Dawg” Grisman, a New Jersey Jewish kid who grew up around folklorist Ralph Rinzler and who moved to California to pioneer a whole school of instrumental jazz/grass hybrid he calls Dawg music. His collaborations with Peter Rowan, Jerry Garcia, Tony Rice, Doc Watson and others are credited with luring armies of new fans into bluegrass and new acoustic music. Also named, Kentucky native Sam Bush, founder of the New Grass Revival (already in the Hall) and a musical partner of the new Nashville generation that expanded bluegrass music from the 1980s onward. “It’s pretty overwhelming,” said Bush, who was on hand to perform at Wednesday’s ceremony. “Because bluegrass has given me everything. Friends for life.”

In the historic pioneers category, Wilma Lee Cooper was also named to the Hall of Fame. A West Virginia native, Cooper performed bluegrass and country music for decades with her husband Stoney Cooper and then as a solo artist before her 2001 retirement. She passed away in 2011.

Winners of the IBMA Awards will be announced at the annual ceremony at World of Bluegrass on Thursday, Sept. 28 at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The complete list of nominations:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Appalachian Road Show

Billy Strings

Del McCoury Band

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Authentic Unlimited

Balsam Range

Blue Highway

Del McCoury Band

Sister Sadie

INSTRUMENTAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Billy Strings

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

The Infamous Stringdusters

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

The Travelin’ McCourys

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Blue Ridge Mountain Baby”

Artist: Appalachian Road Show

Songwriters: Barry Abernathy/Jim VanCleve

Label: Billy Blue Records

Producer: Appalachian Road Show

“Crooked Tree”

Artist: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Songwriters: Molly Tuttle/Melody Walker

Label: Nonesuch Records

Producers: Jerry Douglas and Molly Tuttle

“Diane”

Artist: Sister Sadie

Songwriters: Jeffrey Nath Bhasker/Samuel Tyler Johnson/Cameron Marvel Ochs

Label: Mountain Home

Producer: Sister Sadie

“Heyday”

Artist: Lonesome River Band

Songwriters: Barry Huchens/Will Huchens

Label: Mountain Home Music Company

Producer: Lonesome River Band

“Power of Love”

Artist: Rick Faris

Songwriters: Johnny Colla/Huey Lewis/Christopher Hayes

Label: Dark Shadow Recording

Producer: Stephen Mougin

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Crooked Tree

Artist: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Label: Nonesuch Records

Producer: Jerry Douglas and Molly Tuttle

Lovin’ of the Game

Artist: Michael Cleveland

Label: Compass Records

Producers: Jeff White, Michael Cleveland, and Sean Sullivan

Lowdown Hoedown

Artist: Jason Carter

Label: Fiddle Man Records

Producers: Jason Carter and Brent Truitt

Me/And/Dad

Artist: Billy Strings and Terry Barber

Label: Rounder Records

Producers: Billy Strings and Gary Paczosa

Radio John: The Songs of John Hartford

Artist: Sam Bush

Label: Smithsonian Folkways

Producer: Sam Bush

GOSPEL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

“The Glory Road”

Artist: Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers

Songwriters: Paul Martin/Harry Stinson/Marty Stuart

Label: Billy Blue Records

Producers: Joe Mullins and Adam McIntosh

“Jordan”

Artist: Darin & Brooke Aldridge with Ricky Skaggs, Mo Pitney and Mark Fain

Songwriter: Fred Rich

Label: Billy Blue Records

Producer: Darin Aldridge and Mark Fain

“The Scarlet Red Lines”

Artist: Larry Sparks

Songwriter: Daniel Crabtree

Label: Rebel Records

Producer: Larry Sparks

“Take a Little Time for Jesus”

Artist: Junior Sisk

Songwriter: David Marshall

Label: Mountain Fever Records

Producers: Junior Sisk and Aaron Ramsey

“Tell Me the Story of Jesus”

Artist: Becky Buller with Vince Gill and Ricky Skaggs

Songwriter: Fanny Crosby, arrangement by Becky Buller

Label: Dark Shadow Recording

Producer: Stephen Mougin

INSTRUMENTAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

“Contact”

Artist: Michael Cleveland with Cody Kilby, Barry Bales, and Béla Fleck

Songwriter: Michael Cleveland

Label: Compass Records

Producer: Jeff White, Michael Cleveland, and Sean Sullivan

“Foggy Morning Breaking”

Artist: Alison Brown with Steve Martin

Songwriters: Alison Brown/Steve Martin

Label: Compass Records

Producers: Alison Brown and Garry West

“Gold Rush”

Artist: Scott Vestal’s Bluegrass 2022

Songwriter: Bill Monroe

Label: Pinecastle Records

Producer: Scott Vestal

"Kissimmee Kid”

Artist: Jason Carter

Songwriter: Vassar Clements

Label: Fiddle Man Records

Producers: Jason Carter and Brent Truitt

“Scorchin’ the Gravy”

Artist: Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen

Songwriter: Frank Solivan

Label: Compass Records

Producer: Frank Solivan

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Authentic Unlimited

East Nash Grass

Henhouse Prowlers

The Tennessee Bluegrass Band

Tray Wellington

COLLABORATIVE RECORDING OF THE YEAR

“Alberta Bound”

Artist: Special Consensus with Ray Legere, John Reischman, Tisha Gagnon, Claire Lynch, Pharis & Jason Romero

Songwriter: Gordon Lightfoot

Label: Compass Records

Producer: Alison Brown

“Big Mon”

Artist: Andy Leftwich with Sierra Hull

Songwriter: Bill Monroe

Label: Mountain Home Music Company

Producer: Andy Leftwich

“Foggy Morning Breaking”

Artist: Alison Brown with Steve Martin

Songwriter: Alison Brown/Steve Martin

Label: Compass Records

Producer: Alison Brown and Garry West

"For Your Love”

Artist: Michael Cleveland with Billy Strings and Jeff White

Songwriter: Joe Ely

Label: Compass Records

Producer: Jeff White, Michael Cleveland, and Sean Sullivan

“From My Mountain (Calling You)”

Artist: Peter Rowan with Molly Tuttle and Lindsay Lou

Songwriter: Peter Rowan

Label: Rebel Records

Producer: Peter Rowan

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Greg Blake

Del McCoury

Danny Paisley

Larry Sparks

Dan Tyminski

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

BrookeAldridge

Dale Ann Bradley

Jaelee Roberts

Molly Tuttle

Rhonda Vincent

BANJO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kristin Scott Benson

Alison Brown

Béla Fleck

Ned Luberecki

Scott Vestal

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Mike Bub

Todd Phillips

Missy Raines

Mark Schatz

Vickie Vaughn

FIDDLE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jason Carter

Michael Cleveland

Stuart Duncan

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Deanie Richardson

RESOPHONIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jerry Douglas

Andy Hall

Rob Ickes

Matt Leadbetter

Justin Moses

GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Chris Eldridge

Trey Hensley

Billy Strings

Bryan Sutton

Molly Tuttle

MANDOLIN PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Alan Bibey

Jesse Brock

Sam Bush

Sierra Hull

Ronnie McCoury