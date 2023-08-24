WMOT's AmericanaFest 2023 Day Stage Locked In For Sept. 20-22

WMOT has revealed the full lineups for our annual Day Stage at AmericanaFest, in partnership with NPR Music and World Cafe. The music runs from noon to 5 pm on Sept. 20-22 at the Wash at Eastside Bowl in Madison. Over the six past years, these daytime sets have made some extraordinary memories, and this year’s lineup promises more magic.

We’re excited to welcome Bobby Rush, the ageless patriarch of juke joint blues, on Wednesday, along with American songster Dom Flemons, guitar wizard Tommy Emmanuel, midwestern songwriter and Americana chart leader Eilen Jewell, and blazing Nashville roots pop singer-songwriter Maggie Rose.

Thursday features Hermanos Gutierrez, the mesmerizing guitar duo from Europe, Austin’s rock and roll stalwarts The Band of Heathens, hard country from Kaitlin Butts, Australian indie-folk trio Sons of the East, and acclaimed newcomer Jobi Riccio.

Friday spans the gamut of roots sounds with the harmonious Secret Sisters, the Sensational Barnes Brothers who live up to their name, raucous and exciting Eddie 9V, ever-evolving folk rocker Lindsay Lou, and the sublime country songwriter Brandy Clark.

All shows are open to AmericanaFest passes and WMOT members.