Remembering Jimmy Buffett

Published September 3, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT

Jimmy Buffett, the poet laureate of laid back island life and a hugely successful songwriter, performer, and businessman, died on Friday at age 76. While best known for his sing-along anthems and radio hits, especially “Margaritaville,” he had a deft touch with storytelling and setting. Works like “A Pirate Looks At Forty” and “Come Monday” stand with the best folk songs of Buffett’s generation. As our small tribute, here’s Jessie Scott’s Words & Music conversation with the artist from late 2020. Also here’s an excellent obituary by Nashville’s Bill Friskics-Warren.

