AJ Lee and East Nash Grass Make Inroads At IBMA Award Noms

Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle and a certain family named McCoury retained their dominant spots atop bluegrass music with multiple nominations for the 35th annual International Bluegrass Music Association Awards, which were announced Wednesday in Nashville. At the same time, fast-emerging bands East Nash Grass and AJ Lee & Blue Summit made surprising inroads with nominations in major categories as well as New Artist of the Year. The all-woman band Sister Sadie also stood out with eight total nominations, including for top Entertainer, Album, Song, Vocal Group, Female Vocalist, and Music Video, as well as nods in two instrumentalist categories.

Besides this year’s award nominees, which were announced by veteran duo Jamie Dailey and Darrin Vincent, IBMA Executive Director Ken White disclosed the IBMA’s newest inductees to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame. They are dobro player and frequent Grammy Award-winner Jerry Douglas, banjo innovator Alan Munde, and veteran bluegrass DJ Katy Daley. They will be formally inducted at the awards ceremony, coming up on Thursday, September 26, at the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, NC.

Guitarist, songwriter and band leader Billy Strings, winner of the last three Entertainer of the Year awards, also might win Instrumental Group of the Year, Collaborative Recording (with Tony Trischka) and another solo Guitar Player trophy, which he’s won twice before. Molly Tuttle’s nominations are largely shared with her band Golden Highway - Entertainer, Vocal Group, Instrumental Group, and Album, plus her individual nod as Female Vocalist, which she’s won twice in a row. The two artists, both just over 30 years old, have shaken up bluegrass music fundamentally in the past five years, bringing the genre to new audiences.

Other Entertainer of the Year nominees are the Po’ Ramblin' Boys (nominated four times in four years) and the Del McCoury Band, one of the industry’s top draws since the 1990s and winner overall of eight EOY trophies. The Travelin’ McCourys, basically the Del band without Del, picked up an Instrumental Group nomination as well.

Mandolinist/singer/songwriter AJ Lee grew up in California playing in a family band with Tuttle, and now her own band AJ Lee & Blue Summit has been making its own waves in the past two years. Their nomination as Best New Artist wasn’t unexpected, but her inclusion as a top Female Vocalist, along with Tuttle, Dale Ann Bradley, Rhonda Vincent and Sister Sadie’s Jaelee Roberts, is a coup. Lee and her band made their debut on the Grand Ole Opry this week and will release their new album City Of Glass on Friday. Tuttle’s brother Sullivan plays guitar in Blue Summit.

Meanwhile Nashville’s role as a hub for the genre got a new lift as East Nash Grass was nominated as a top emerging act, on the strength of a sound honed over six years playing Mondays at Dee’s Lounge in Madison and their sophomore release Last Chance To Win, which was nominated as Album of the Year. The band’s resophonic guitarist Gavin Largent earned his first nomination in his instrumental category. Other new acts on tap for the award are fiddler Bronwyn Keith-Hynes of Golden Highway and a solo artist, teenage mandolin phenom Wyatt Ellis, and the fashionably traditional Kody Norris Show.

A complete list of nominees follows:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Billy Strings

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Del McCoury Band

Sister Sadie

The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Authentic Unlimited

Sister Sadie

Blue Highway

Del McCoury Band

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

INSTRUMENTAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Billy Strings

Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper

Travelin’ McCourys

East Nash Grass

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Fall in Tennessee” – Authentic Unlimited

Songwriters: John Meador/Bob Minner

Producer: Authentic Unlimited

Label: Billy Blue Records

“Willow” – Sister Sadie

Songwriter: Ashley McBryde

Producer: Sister Sadie

Label: Mountain Home

“Too Lonely, Way Too Long” – Rick Faris with Del McCoury

Songwriter: Rick Faris

Producer: Stephen Mougin

Label: Dark Shadow Recording

“Forever Young” – Daniel Grindstaff with Paul Brewster & Dolly Parton

Songwriters: Jim Cregan/Kevin Savigar/Bob Dylan/Rod Stewart

Producer: Daniel Grindstaff

Label: Bonfire Music Group

“Kentucky Gold” – Dale Ann Bradley with Sam Bush

Songwriters: Wayne Carson/Ronnie Reno

Producer: Dale Ann Bradley

Label: Pinecastle

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

City of Gold – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Producers: Jerry Douglas/Molly Tuttle

Label: Nonesuch

Last Chance to Win – East Nash Grass

Producer: East Nash Grass

Label: Mountain Fever

Jubilation – Appalachian Road Show

Producer: Appalachian Road Show

Label: Billy Blue Records

No Fear – Sister Sadie

Producer: Sister Sadie

Label: Mountain Home

So Much for Forever – Authentic Unlimited

Producer: Authentic Unlimited

Label: Billy Blue Records

GOSPEL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

“When I Get There” – Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

Songwriter: Michael Feagan

Producer: Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

Label: Independent

“Thank You Lord for Grace” – Authentic Unlimited

Songwriter: Jerry Cole

Producer: Authentic Unlimited

Label: Billy Blue Records

“Just Beyond” – Barry Abernathy with John Meador, Tim Raybon, Bradley Walker

Songwriters: Rick Lang/Mike Richards/Windi Robinson

Producer: Jerry Salley

Label: Billy Blue Records

“God Already Has” – Dale Ann Bradley

Songwriter: Mark “Brink” Brinkman/David Stewart

Producer: Dale Ann Bradley

Label: Pinecastle

“Memories of Home” – Authentic Unlimited

Songwriter: Jerry Cole

Producer: Authentic Unlimited

Label: Billy Blue Records

INSTRUMENTAL RECORDING OF THE YEAR

“Rhapsody in Blue(grass)” – Béla Fleck

Songwriter: George Gershwin arr. Ferde Grofé/Béla Fleck

Producer: Béla Fleck

Label: Béla Fleck Productions/Thirty Tigers

“Knee Deep in Bluegrass” – Ashby Frank

Songwriter: Terry Baucom

Producer: Ashby Frank

Label: Mountain Home

“Panhandle Country” – Missy Raines & Allegheny

Songwriter: Bill Monroe

Producer: Alison Brown

Label: Compass Records

“Lloyd’s of Lubbock” – Alan Munde

Songwriter: Alan Munde

Producer: Billy Bright

Label: Patuxent

“Behind the 8 Ball” – Andy Leftwich

Songwriter: Andy Leftwich

Producer: Andy Leftwich

Label: Mountain Home

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

East Nash Grass

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

AJ Lee & Blue Summit

Wyatt Ellis

The Kody Norris Show

COLLABORATIVE RECORDING OF THE YEAR

“Brown’s Ferry Blues” – Tony Trischka featuring Billy Strings

Songwriters: Alton Delmore/Rabon Delmore

Producer: Béla Fleck

Label: Down the Road

“Fall in Tennessee” – Authentic Unlimited with Jerry Douglas

Songwriters: John Meador/Bob Minner

Producer: Authentic Unlimited

Label: Billy Blue Records

“Forever Young” – Daniel Grindstaff with Paul Brewster, Dolly Parton

Songwriters: Jim Cregan/Kevin Savigar/Bob Dylan/Rod Stewart

Producer: Daniel Grindstaff

Label: Bonfire Music Group

“Bluegrass Radio” – Alison Brown and Steve Martin

Songwriters: Steve Martin/Alison Brown

Producers: Alison Brown/Garry West

Label: Compass Records

“Too Old to Die Young” – Bobby Osborne and CJ Lewandowski

Songwriters: Scott Dooley/John Hadley/Kevin Welch

Producer: CJ Lewandowski

Label: Turnberry Records

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Dan Tyminski

Greg Blake

Del McCoury

Danny Paisley

Russell Moore

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Molly Tuttle

Jaelee Roberts

Dale Ann Bradley

AJ Lee

Rhonda Vincent

BANJO PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kristin Scott Benson

Gena Britt

Alison Brown

Béla Fleck

Rob McCoury

BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Missy Raines

Mike Bub

Vickie Vaughn

Todd Phillips

Mark Schatz

FIDDLE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Jason Carter

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Michael Cleveland

Stuart Duncan

Deanie Richardson

RESOPHONIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Justin Moses

Rob Ickes

Jerry Douglas

Andy Hall

Gaven Largent

GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Billy Strings

Molly Tuttle

Trey Hensley

Bryan Sutton

Cody Kilby

MANDOLIN PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Sierra Hull

Sam Bush

Ronnie McCoury

Jesse Brock

Alan Bibey

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Willow” – Sister Sadie

Label: Mountain Home

“Fall in Tennessee” – Authentic Unlimited

Label: Billy Blue Records

“The City of New Orleans” – Rhonda Vincent & The Rage

Label: Upper Management Music

“I Call Her Sunshine” – The Kody Norris Show

Label: Rebel Records

“Alberta Bound” – Special Consensus with Ray Legere, John Reischman, Patrick Sauber, Trisha Gagnon, Pharis & Jason Romero, and Claire Lynch

Label: Compass Records

