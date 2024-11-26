Harmonica Man Mickey Raphael Headlines, For At Least One Night

Long, tall Mickey Raphael strode into WMOT’s East Nashville studio last week looking fit and hip (particularly so for 73 years old) and ready for his closeup. I don’t mean the interview we were getting ready to tape, but ready for the show he’s getting ready to play on Dec. 3. Raphael has played thousands of shows as the ever-present harmonica man for country icon Willie Nelson. But next week, at Nashville’s Brooklyn Bowl, for the first time ever, he’ll be the name on the marquee.

“I've always been to stage left of whoever I'm playing with, and I've been with Willie for 50 years,” Raphael said when our cameras were rolling. “And I remember asking him one time, Willie, when do I get to stand in the middle? And he said, Any time you want!. And I haven't really wanted to till now.”

The idea, he says, came from Peter Shapiro, owner of Brooklyn Bowl and one of the great impresarios of the past 30 years, who thought the time seemed right. And it didn’t seem hard, because a band was ready to plug and play. That would The Honchos, the group of musicians that tours and plays with Chris Stapleton. Raphael has been part of the Honchos for years, in between runs with his first boss. The relationship started when Mickey, who has done session work for scores of great artists, got a call when Stapleton was making Traveler, his breakout album.

“I went out and did a small tour with them, and had so much fun. I just really believed in them and loved the music,” Mickey shares. “And the record hit, and they toured a little more, you know? So between the times when Willie takes off, I have a lot of free time. And Chris goes out just on weekends. So I was able to do both of them.”

The Dec. 3 show will be surprising no matter what happens. You see, Mickey doesn’t sing, but he is one of the most connected and respected musicians in the world, so he’s called up a stunning slate of guest singers. Already announced: Jason Isbell, Billy GIbbons, Margo Price, Waylon Payne, T Bone Burnett, and Shelby Lynne.

Raphael has had one of the longest runs as a sideman to a star artist in music history, having signed on with Willie in 1973. He became part of Nelson’s signature country sound on the road and on more than 70 albums. He’s also been the first call harmonica man across all pop genres, having done road or studio time with an astonishing array of legends, including Bob Dylan, U2, Neil Young, Van Morrison, Elton John and even Mötley Crüe.